Of course, I can't ignore that the person responsible for my feminist comedy come-to-Jesus moment is, in fact, a man — but it's really thanks to the loud female voices Feig put front and center that I got to where I am. I'm grateful for his ability to mix and match and incredible roster of women and pair them with equally funny, smart, loud, dumb scripts. For me, someone who didn't study the films my professors told me to but did watch a whole lot of comedies they would hate, this is Hollywood getting it right: Talented voices telling hilarious stories without using "look, women!" as the sole (and usually shallow) reason we should be watching them. Instead, women get the chance to be as sloppy and smart and gross and brash — just like everyone else.