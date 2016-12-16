Ever since I heard that Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn were going to team up in Schumer's first starring role since the wildly successful Trainwreck, I've been eagerly awaiting more details. Now we have the first official trailer for the comedy, and it's equal parts hilarious and problematic...just like pretty much everything Schumer does.
Snatched sees the return of comedy genius Hawn after 15 long years, playing Schumer's character's mom. Honestly, it seems like these two ladies were born to play a mother-daughter duo, and the trailer doesn't disappoint on laughs.
Schumer plays a woman who was just dumped by her boyfriend and is on a quest for adventure, convincing her once-fun mom to join her on a vacation to South America. Mom's biggest excitement these days is taking sculpting classes at the local Y, so an exotic getaway is the perfect recipe for disaster.
From the get-go, the biggest losers here are the native locals. At check-in, Hawn is given a creamy white "welcome" cocktail, which she confuses for... whale semen. Classic language mixup, right?
Then they travel into the jungle, where everything that can go wrong does (obviously), and they end up almost being kidnapped, because of course, blonde, white women face the threat of kidnapping when on foreign soil.
Hawn and Schumer already ignited plenty of controversy in early promotion for this movie, after their "Formation" parody left a bad taste in the mouths of the Beyhive (and, well, everyone else) back in October. And now they're pretty much portraying Latin America as a place where white people go to get raped, abducted, or die. Cultural appropriation continues to be Schumer's "thing," so I guess if it ain't broke, don't fix it...right?
Check out the trailer, below. Snatched hits theaters on May 12, 2017.
Snatched sees the return of comedy genius Hawn after 15 long years, playing Schumer's character's mom. Honestly, it seems like these two ladies were born to play a mother-daughter duo, and the trailer doesn't disappoint on laughs.
Schumer plays a woman who was just dumped by her boyfriend and is on a quest for adventure, convincing her once-fun mom to join her on a vacation to South America. Mom's biggest excitement these days is taking sculpting classes at the local Y, so an exotic getaway is the perfect recipe for disaster.
From the get-go, the biggest losers here are the native locals. At check-in, Hawn is given a creamy white "welcome" cocktail, which she confuses for... whale semen. Classic language mixup, right?
Then they travel into the jungle, where everything that can go wrong does (obviously), and they end up almost being kidnapped, because of course, blonde, white women face the threat of kidnapping when on foreign soil.
Hawn and Schumer already ignited plenty of controversy in early promotion for this movie, after their "Formation" parody left a bad taste in the mouths of the Beyhive (and, well, everyone else) back in October. And now they're pretty much portraying Latin America as a place where white people go to get raped, abducted, or die. Cultural appropriation continues to be Schumer's "thing," so I guess if it ain't broke, don't fix it...right?
Check out the trailer, below. Snatched hits theaters on May 12, 2017.
Advertisement