First came Bird Box , then came the memes , but now Netflix is putting a stop to the most recent spinoff of their latest horror movie: the Bird Box challenge. On Twitter, YouTube, and other social media, fans of the Sandra Bullock film, which is about an unknown presence that kills you if you look at it, have been donning the character's signature blindfolded look to attempt their own version of the film, and it has to the potential to go really, really wrong.