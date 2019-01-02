First came Bird Box, then came the memes, but now Netflix is putting a stop to the most recent spinoff of their latest horror movie: the Bird Box challenge. On Twitter, YouTube, and other social media, fans of the Sandra Bullock film, which is about an unknown presence that kills you if you look at it, have been donning the character's signature blindfolded look to attempt their own version of the film, and it has to the potential to go really, really wrong.
"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the streaming company wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."
Boy (Julian Edwards) and Girl (Vivien Lyra Blair) are the names of the two children in the film, who Bullock's Malorie leads through the woods and down a river totally blindfolded, and a huge inspiration for the latest viral trend.
Y’all gotta chill #BirdBoxChallenge ?? why he do the baby like that pic.twitter.com/hspFdNHzTC— Mya✨ (@sosomyaaa) December 27, 2018
Yes, that's a father dragging his baby into a wall for the sake of a meme.
Luckily, there are some more benign — but equally entertaining — interpretations of this challenge.
When the Dog has to go out, but you wanna make sure he doesn’t get caught lackin and run out in front of a car or something #BirdBoxChallenge #Birdbox pic.twitter.com/Yn0WjSNrm7— Wes Finesse ? (@rwharris95) December 26, 2018
There are even full YouTube videos recreating the trend.
Someone even combined the Bird Box challenge with another YouTube trend, a mukbang.
So, just to recap: wearing a blindfold to eat fries, walk around your house, or pose for a picture? Fine.
Wearing a blindfold to drive a car, run outside, or lead your child? Bad. Don't do it! Don't be a Gary.
