On Wednesday, after much speculation, Netflix announced that it had officially renewed controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why for a third season. The news comes after star Katherine Langford, who portrayed the deceased Hannah Baker on the series, would not return to the show should season 3 move forward.
Given that much of 13 Reasons Why was about telling Hannah's story, it's worth wondering what the new season will be without her in it. While we have very little information about what creator Brian Yorkey and his team have planned, the news was announced alongside a teaser video, that might clue us into what we should expect.
Of course, given that season 3 has (seemingly, anyway) not started production, the teaser is about as vague as they come. Yet nothing is random with 13 Reasons Why, even a simple video of a Liberty High School student opening a locker.
So, what clues does this teaser hold? Let's examine.
First, the video shows a hand opening a locker...
It's hard to tell if the hand is a boy's hand or a girl's hand, but by skin tone alone, it's possible that this is Clay (Dylan Minnette) or Tyler (Devin Druid). That would make sense considering the season 2 finale had a cliffhanger that involved both students.
The numbers have significance.
Note the combination: 20, 1, 9. That is, apparently, when the new season will debut.
The locker could be a shrine to Hannah.
Hannah, maybe, or just the show, in general. The cup could be from Monet's, the place where Hannah, Alex (Miles Heizer) and Jessica (Alisha Boe) loved to frequent. The Liberty High patch indicates that the show will, once again, take place at Liberty High. Then there's the movie tickets, which seem to be a nod to the Cresmont, where Clay and Hannah worked.
The graffiti is foreboding.
There are many ways to incorporate a "3" into this teaser, but there's something particularly jarring about the graffiti on a student's locker. Will the threats against the students at Liberty High continue, despite the end of the trial?
Guess we'll have to wait until 2019 to find out — because you know that 13 Reasons Why will be cryptic to the very last moment.
