These Are The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2020

Even if you aren't planning on starting a family any time soon, it's always interesting to see which baby names are gaining in popularity and falling out of favour. So often these trends reflect the world around us and tell us something about our hopes for the future.
BabyCentre UK has just released its list of the most popular boys and girls names of 2020 after asking more than 56,000 new parents what they decided to call their newborn. Sophia is the most popular name for girls, taking over from last year's leader, Olivia, while Muhammad remains the most popular name for boys.
Meanwhile, the name Archie continues to gain in popularity after being given to a Royal baby in 2019, climbing seven places year-on-year. Among girls, the name Hannah climbs seven places to make it into the top 20.
BabyCentre UK also notes that names with "hidden positive messages" are on the rise this year – hardly surprising in light of the global pandemic. The name Ethan, meaning strong, and, Isaac, meaning laughter, both make it into the top 20. The girls' name Esme, meaning beloved, climbs 23 places to number 48.
Commenting on the top 100, BabyCentre UK's Sarah Redshaw said: “A global pandemic has had us looking for ways to find optimism, reflected in a rise in positive and heroic names.
“TV really showed its impact when the name Connell made an appearance for the first time after the Normal People hero, played by Paul Mescal, dominated TV chat, along with his chain. And with staying in forcibly becoming the new going out we’ve all been turning to social channels to keep us feeling part of a community, reflected in the increasing influence that Insta stars are having on us."
The most popular girls names of 2020:
1. Sophia
2. Olivia
3. Amelia
4. Lily
5. Isla
6. Ava
7. Mia
8. Aria
9. Freya
10. Isabella
11. Ella
12. Ivy
13. Emily
14. Grace
15. Isabelle
16. Rosie
17. Poppy
18. Evie
19. Charlotte
20. Hannah
The most popular boys names of 2020
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Arthur
5. Leo
6. Freddie
7. George
8. Theo
9. Charlie
10. Jack
11. Harry
12. Oscar
13. Ethan
14. Archie
15. Finley
16. Alfie
17. Joshua
18. Jacob
19. Thomas
20. Isaac
