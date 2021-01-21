Quinn's books usually focus on one member of the Bridgerton clan almost exclusively, but obviously, the show will continue to be more of an ensemble affair, so we can probably expect to pick up on some unresolved plot points. Will Eloise (Claudia Jessie) find out about Penelope's secret identity? Will Benedict (Luke Thompson) finally find the courage to pick up a paintbrush? What happens to poor pregnant Marina (Ruby Barker)? Will Penelope tell Colin (Luke Newton) how she really feels? Will we finally be able to tell the Bridgerton brothers apart?