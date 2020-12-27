Bridgerton Review: Is It Wrong To Never Fantasise About Your Partner While Masturbating?

But according to the TENGA survey, the significant majority of people don't fantasise about their boo when they're touching themselves. The reason for this isn't that they're not attracted to their partners. It's just that, when you're picturing someone you know well, you may not be able to get past the mundane logistics to really get into the mood. When your mind starts drifting to your go-to fantasy — say, your partner spanking you with a paddle — you might suddenly find yourself thinking, What room would we do it in? The bedroom's a mess. Or, First, we'd have to make up from that fight we had the other day. Or, I'd ask them to walk the dog first; otherwise he'd be barking. You can see how it might be easier to orgasm while thinking about a random person you barely know.