“My problem with masturbating in quarantine, though, is that porn hasn’t really been stimulating to me. Normally, your traditional online video will give me the mood boost I need, but I’ve been feeling so down, it just hasn’t been working. Instead, I’ve been trying something new for the first time: sexting. All my exchanges have been with this one guy I met on a dating app. We started with a lot of good banter — PG messages about missing human touch and cuddling. Then, we made a plan to have a "sexting date" a couple nights later. That night, we went back and forth: him telling me how to undress in detail, where to touch myself, what he wanted me to do to him. All the good stuff. I sent some dope nudes. It's been a while since I've sent anyone nudes, and I'm very much enjoying it. While obviously it would be cool if we weren’t quarantined and we could see each other, I’m really liking the solo part of this experience. I’m learning that I love having a real person to think about, original sexts to read, and pics to look at when I masturbate now.”