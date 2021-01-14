A TikTok Bridgerton Musical Is Happening & We Are Burning For It

Now that TikTok has successfully spent the past few weeks obsessing over steamy Bridgerton sex scenes, it's now moved on to what is now officially the next stage of every TikTok fixation’s natural evolution: a musical.
That’s right: Netflix’s popular Regency-era drama is now being reimagined as a musical. Singer and TikTok user Abigail Barlow first came up with the idea when she posted a clip singing an original ballad she called “Daphne’s Song,” with the caption, “Ok but what if Bridgerton was a musical?”
"Wildest Dreams," who? She then posted a few more songs, including one called "Burn For You" in which she sang about the tension between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), before their honeymoon. Barlow then made it duet-friendly and wrote in a part for Simon, leading singer and actor Nick Daly step in and really bring the social media musical to life. Even Netflix and Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen were impressed.
Then there's the song from Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)'s perspective, in which she sings about feeling like she's always on the sidelines.
More people have started to lend their creative talents to the #BridgertonMusical, including Emily Bear, who made a more produced "Daphne's Song" (aka "Oceans Away") version.
At the end of last year, TikTok users banded together to adapt the Pixar film Ratatouille into a musical, creating dances, sets, original songs, and even an original Playbill. It became such A Thing, in fact, that a production company staged it and sold tickets in order people to watch it virtually. Let's just say that if Bridgerton: The Musical starts selling tickets, we'll be first in line.