Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Is Ready To Spill Her Secrets

“When we were making the first season, the script was really impeccable. I'd never seen young women written like that, that were that funny, allowed to be crass, and bold, and unlikeable, and obnoxious. But it was so specific, I didn't see it traveling very much.I’m from two hours away and I didn’t get the references — how is someone in Australia going to get it? But I went to New York with Louisa Harland, who plays Orla in the show, about three weeks after it launched on Netflix. Everywhere we went, people knew us. I remember being in the Strand bookshop, and every three minutes, someone would come up. You Americans love to send over shots. Which is lovely, but your shots are a lot more substantial than we have on this side of the pond. This tumbler comes that's full of whisky, and you think, Did you want to see me on the floor?”

