I Spent A Day With The Derry Girls & Found Out What To Expect In Season 2

The relatable hilarity of Derry Girls' tight, observational wit remains strong, and though many of the cast and even the show's writer, Lisa McGee, weren't sure whether the Derry humour would resonate outside Ireland, the worldwide anticipation for the second season proves otherwise. "I think it’s a mixture of loads of different things," Saoirse tells me. We catch up again a couple of days after the world premiere and though she was really nervous watching the first couple of episodes, Saoirse is as confident as I am in the show’s brilliance. "I think the fact that it’s set in the '90s really does something and gauges a different audience. And I think most importantly it’s the fact that Lisa has developed a character that everyone should be able to identify with and each one of those characters are full, sculpted, rounded characters. That really dry sense of humour at that time, it hasn’t been done in a while – it's authentic at the same time as being new and fresh."