Derry Girls takes place in the mid '90s, right when The Cranberries were hitting their peak ("Dreams" plays during the opening moments of the pilot) and Macaulay Culkin was the go-to movie darling. At this time, the "Troubles" — a period of roughly three decades of intranational violence — were still haunting Northern Ireland. (While the Republic of Ireland gained its independence in 1922, Northern Ireland remained a part of the United Kingdom, and still does to this day.) Derry is seen as a pseudo epicenter of the Troubles. The site of the 1689 siege of Derry, the town exemplified the tension between Catholics (who tended to be nationalists) and Protestants (who tended to be of the unionist, which was the ruling party at the time). The town was also the site of Bloody Sunday , one of the most violent incidents of the Troubles. By the '90s, the violence in Derry had mostly faded. A peace accord titled the Good Friday Agreement was ratified in 1998, signaling the end of the so-called Troubles.