In the final episode of Bridgerton ’s newest season comes the show’s most heartfelt — and romantic — moment. Sisters Edwina and Kate Sharma (played by Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley , respectively), have been at odds, after the latter fell in love with the former's fiancé, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). (Yes, it’s messy.) Edwina — the younger sister — encourages Kate to, after a season and lifetime of doing what she thinks is right and not necessarily what she desires, put herself first and go for Anthony. Sensing her elder sister’s hesitancy to follow her heart, Edwina tells Kate: “Be the sister I know that you are. Be funny and brave and feeling. Be unafraid to follow your heart after doing the exact opposite for far too long. You have spent so much of your time shining your light on me, it is time for you to shine all on your own.”