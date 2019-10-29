I think it would be fun to write fiction just because I would be able to be a little more inventive. I would love to write and illustrate something for children. I love the way kids wear their emotions so openly. They aren’t yet skilled at concealing them like we have at this point. I would love to write something for them that’s centered on emotions, like, as they continue to grow up and have these different experiences, even the awful ones, there’s a reason. Now that you have this new emotion, you're going to be able to connect to more people. I want to show that feelings are just different experiences and not categorize them into good or bad. I tell myself, ‘these are the things I'm learning about.’ I want to explore all the different ways we can feel things and I want to continue to express that through story. And to acknowledge, you know, all the things you go through as a human in this lifetime.