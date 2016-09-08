What In The Hell Is Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume This Year?

Today is September 8. We can all pretty much agree on that. But in Heidi Klum's world, it's basically Halloween. The supermodel is known for being the biggest fan of the holiday — she goes all out. Over the years, her costumes have included a creepily realistic cadaver, a glam Cleopatra, a crepe-skinned 95-year-old version of herself, and a nightmarish butterfly. Today, she previewed this year's costume. It's crazy, elaborate and, um, we're just going to confess: We have no idea what it is.
Special effects makeup and prosthetics artist Mike Marino shared a couple of time-lapse videos of Klum undergoing a trial run of her Halloween transformation. It involves a lot of paint and plaster — and that's only step one, as he captioned another video showing the process in reverse.
Klum shared her own video on Instagram, writing, "Here we go again...with Halloween just around the corner."
Or, you know, seven weeks away. But who's counting?
Klum shared her own video on Instagram, writing, "Here we go again...with Halloween just around the corner."
Or, you know, seven weeks away. But who's counting?
Advertisement
Advertisement