Heidi Klum's Daughter Is Already A #Girlboss

Heidi Klum has her fingers in a lot of pies, as they say. She's a supermodel, TV personality, producer, spokesperson, and head of an eponymous brand that covers everything from fragrance to lingerie. She's also a mother of four, and from the sounds of it, her kiddos have been taking notes.



In an interview with the Today show in Australia, where she's been promoting her new Heidi Klum Intimates range, Klum revealed that one of her two daughters is keen to follow in her enterprising footsteps.



"For the first time, my daughter maybe like two months ago, she said, 'Mumma, what do I have to do to take over your empire?'" Klum shared. "I was like, that's the cutest thing. I was like, 'Well, you go to school first and let's get good grades first,' but I thought that was funny and she was like, 'Maybe I should do modeling or designing things.'"



Watch out, world! Klum didn't say which of her two daughters, Leni or Lou, is the budding #girlboss, but we're impressed.



For now, though, Klum wants her kids to stop worrying about being mini-moguls.



"They should right now first of all be children, and learn everything that they have to learn in school," she said.



Watch the interview below.



