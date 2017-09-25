Heidi Klum Confirms Split From Millionaire Boyfriend

For the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling that Heidi Klum is no longer dating Vito Schnabel, and this weekend at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the supermodel finally confirmed the news.
Before introducing 30 Seconds to Mars at the festival in Las Vegas, Klum told People Magazine, "I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect." Over the weekend in Vegas, Klum also attended Jennifer Lopez's All I Have show and really let her hair down. A source told People, "She's flying free."
Klum began dating Vito Schnabel back in 2014, two years after ending her marriage with Seal. Schnabel, for those who don't know, is an independent art curator and dealer and reportedly has a net worth of $10 million.
Late last year, in an interview with Ocean Drive, the Project Runway host opened up about the criticism she received for being romantically involved with Schnabel because he is 13 years younger than her. Klum wasn't worried about the criticism. She told the magazine, "We have an amazing connection, we have fun together, and we love each other. It doesn't matter what people say. As long as you know when you close your door in your own home, you have an amazing time together. That's really all that matters."
It appears that recently things had been a little less amazing for the couple, though, which is probably why they decided to take a break. Before Klum officially confirmed the split, another source explained to People earlier this month, "Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it's the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on her kids."
Based on the supermodel's exact words, like "take time" and "pause" and her outwardly upbeat attitude in Las Vegas this weekend, this may not be a permanent split. Either way, it seems like Heidi is taking things as they come and enjoying herself along the way.
