Heidi Klum Gets Blonde Highlights At Home — Leaving Fans Divided

According to the state’s four-phase reopening plan , hair salons will not be permitted to reopen until Phase 3. Stay-at-home orders encourage safe social distancing — but, as many have pointed out, maintaining a six-foot distance is nearly impossible when styling hair. Many hairstylists have expressed fears over whether house-calls could lead to increased spread and delay the reopening of salons even longer. Some states are even issuing fines for hairstylists, who are not considered essential workers, for defying stay-at-home orders. That's why many California colorists are working to provide virtual appointments and at-home dye kits for clients before they can safely meet in the salon again.