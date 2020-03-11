We Should All Be Traveling Like Naomi Campbell

Today, while traveling through an eerie Terminal 4 at LAX, supermodel Naomi Campbell was caught on camera doing the absolute most to stay healthy amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19. For her travels, Campbell wore a white hazmat jumpsuit, a blue face mask, bubblegum-pink latex gloves, and oversized clear safety glasses. Other photos show her wearing leather high-tops and a camel-colored cashmere cape. She is still Naomi Campbell, after all.
The matching Away luggage that she wheeled toward the international terminal is most assuredly packed full of designer garbs, but that’s a story for another day.
I’m screaming. Naomi Campbell was BORN ready for this crisis. She did not come to play with you viral heauxes. KNOW HER. pic.twitter.com/hl4u1veqKO— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 11, 2020
The Los Angeles airport, which is typically bustling with people, looks almost completely empty behind her, as more and more reports are released warning people to avoid traveling. But there’s no stopping Naomi Campbell, who, as her mother likes to say, “was born traveling.”
Advertisement
Over the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has gone from bad to worse. Face masks, Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer, among other essentials, are flying off the shelves as panicked consumers begin buying their household goods in bulk in case of quarantine. For Campbell, though, this behavior is nothing new.
The self-proclaimed lover of travel has been taking extra precautions at both airports and on flights for quite some time now, a fact proven by a travel vlog titled “Come Fly With Me” that she posted to her YouTube account @Naomi in July of 2019. Almost as though she could have predicted the impending need for extra caution, the video takes us through her airport routine: Her absolute first priority is the sanitary gloves, or as she calls them “the best part of the whole thing.” After finding them in her Louis Vuitton duffle bag, Campbell starts cleaning her first class pod, disinfecting it in its entirety using Dettol wipes. “Clean anything you touch, anything that you could possibly touch. Anything that you put your hands on, everything,” she says in the video. “I do this on every plane that I get on. I do not care what people think of me — it’s my health and it makes me feel better.” From there, she places a seat cover (it’s hot pink, if you were wondering) which she purchases prior to every flight in the airport.
Once her surroundings are in check, she takes a seat, puts on plenty of hydrating skin-care products, and eventually slides on her go-to face mask — and not the kind you buy at Sephora. “No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t,” she explains. “As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff. I’m blessed that I don’t.” And after seeing her routine, we’re not surprised — and we are definitely taking notes.
Related Content:
Advertisement