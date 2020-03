We Should All Be Traveling Like Naomi Campbell

The self-proclaimed lover of travel has been taking extra precautions at both airports and on flights for quite some time now, a fact proven by a travel vlog titled “Come Fly With Me” that she posted to her YouTube account @Naomi in July of 2019. Almost as though she could have predicted the impending need for extra caution, the video takes us through her airport routine: Her absolute first priority is the sanitary gloves, or as she calls them “the best part of the whole thing.” After finding them in her Louis Vuitton duffle bag, Campbell starts cleaning her first class pod, disinfecting it in its entirety using Dettol wipes. “Clean anything you touch, anything that you could possibly touch. Anything that you put your hands on, everything,” she says in the video. “I do this on every plane that I get on. I do not care what people think of me — it’s my health and it makes me feel better.” From there, she places a seat cover (it’s hot pink, if you were wondering) which she purchases prior to every flight in the airport.