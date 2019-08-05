Heidi Klum Got Married (Again) & Finally Shared The Stunning Photos

Months after Heidi Klum reportedly got legally married to Tom Kaulitz, the model is sharing gorgeous photos of her most recent wedding ceremony in Italy with the world.
On Monday, Klum posted an Instagram photo of her and Kaulitz kissing underneath a flower-filled altar, dressed in all white. The ceremony, according to ET Online, was held on the Christina O luxury yacht off the coast of Capri, Italy.
"We did it," Klum wrote in the caption. "Mr. & Mrs. Kaulitz."
Klum's friends and Hollywood peers shared their congratulations in the comments.
"Soooooooo pretty," wrote Gwen Stefani. "Congratulations!!!"
"Such an amazing full of love weekend," jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz wrote.
Christian Siriano, Project Runway alum, also added his congrats.
Earlier this week, Klum shared photos of the wedding weekend leading up to the ceremony.
"Danke Bill für das schöne Foto," she wrote, which translates in English to "Thanks Bill for the nice photo." Bill is Kaulitz's brother, and is the lead singer in their band Tokio Hotel.
Klum also shared a cute boomerang of her hubby helping her reach for lemons.
Appropriately, limoncello was also consumed on the trip.
Earlier this summer, it was reported that Kaulitz and Klum officially wed in Tokyo back in February. They celebrated their marriage on February 22 at the restaurant Mr. Chow.
Rumors that Klum and Kaulitz had started dating flew in March of 2018, when the two were spotted together on Klum's show America's Got Talent. They made things red carpet official in May of that year, at the Cannes amFAR Gala. In September, she gushed to People about her also-German boo.
"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far, so good."
Solidifying their relationship status, Klum and Kaulitz went as Fiona and Shrek, in full prosthetics, to her Halloween party.
On Christmas Eve, Klum announced her engagement to Kaulitz.
"I SAID YES," she wrote.
Looks like Klum found her Halloween partner for life.
