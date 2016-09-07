Lauren Conrad Doesn't Understand Her Crying-Face GIF

Lauren Conrad has the cry face seen 'round the world. We're talking about the iconic GIF of a tear rolling down Conrad's face on The Hills, of course. The moment has been memorialized by the internet, but it seems LC herself isn't in on the joke.
First of all, she doesn't get the medium. “I don’t understand how to use a GIF," she confessed in a new interview with Vanity Fair. As for her own viral GIF, she doesn't get the popular appeal. “It always shows me crying, that’s all it is," she said. "I don’t cry very often, either, so I’m like, ‘I never look that sad!’”
Conrad discussed the teary-eyed scene earlier this summer in an interview with MTV, just before the Hills 10th anniversary special.
“I don’t think it was the mascara — I think it was the eyeliner that was running,” she said. “I still wear that mascara and it doesn’t run like that."
Looks like we can thank the GIF gods that Conrad wasn't wearing waterproof eyeliner on that fateful day.
“I don’t think it was the mascara — I think it was the eyeliner that was running,” she said. “I still wear that mascara and it doesn’t run like that."
Looks like we can thank the GIF gods that Conrad wasn't wearing waterproof eyeliner on that fateful day.
Advertisement