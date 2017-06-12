Heidi & Spencer Pratt Are Already Thinking About Having More Kids

Heidi and Spencer Pratt are happily awaiting the arrival of their first child. But Heidi's already thinking about having more kids, she revealed during a recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Off the Vine.
Entertainment Tonight attended the podcast taping, and it sounds like Heidi got very honest about parenthood. During the taping, ET also got to interview Spencer Pratt about what he expects being a dad will be like.
"Definitely in way over my head here," Pratt told ET. "I'm glad Heidi's pretending that she's not!"
Being a first-time parent is stressful for anyone, celebrity or not, so Pratt's honest answer is refreshing. Heidi expressed a similar sentiment during the taping, too.
"We've been moving so much, and I haven't had the chance to even do the nursery," Heidi told ET. "I have no idea what I need, and the baby registry and the baby shower... so, I definitely need the next few months to prepare."
Luckily, the Pratts still have some time to get everything in order. Heidi is currently six months pregnant.
As for her statement about wanting more kids, Heidi said that she did — but maybe not anytime soon.
"It took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby No. 1," Heidi said. "So, I'm just trying to put it out there. It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned."
The former Hills stars also said that they don't have possible names for their child picked out yet. Heidi does know, though, that she wants to be "very strict" and "have a lot of boundaries" with her child.
