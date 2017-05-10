Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Just Revealed The Sex Of Their Baby

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have reached another milestone in the extremely public journey that is their pregnancy: They know the sex of their baby. The couple first announced the news of Montag's pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly back in April, and now they're confiding in the outlet once again about the long-awaited sex reveal of their first child.
"I ran into the room and said, ‘It’s the doctor’s office!’" Montag told the outlet about finding out the news. "The doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ I started screaming."
In an interview with Us Weekly, the 30-year-old mother-to-be revealed that she had secretly been hoping for a boy this whole time. That being said, the couple is just happy to be having a baby at all.
"A few months ago we had a conversation where he said, 'Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care,'" she remembered. However, they've been eager for this news ever since Montag had her first ultrasound.
"I can't believe that's ours!" she said in a video of the experience, wiping tears away. "Oh my gosh, that's so exciting. Can you tell? Is it a boy or a girl?"
While Spencer is excited to do things like jujitsu and soccer with their new son, Montag stresses that they're not putting their child in any kind of stereotyped box.
"I’m really excited for his personality and his little smile," she said in the interview. "I’m excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas — it can be anything. Maybe he’ll be the best dancer!"
The parents hope to also have a baby girl someday, but Montag was happy their first would be a boy since she thinks it will be "a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close." However, it sounds like bonding won't be a problem for this family, whether that's with just one baby, or an entire Pratt crew.
