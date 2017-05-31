Heidi Montag Reveals Whether Lauren Conrad Congratulated Her On Her Pregnancy

If you've been hoping that Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad would eventually put their differences aside and become friends again, don't hold your breath. In an interview with E! News on Wednesday, Heidi said that Lauren didn't congratulate her on her pregnancy.
"Obviously, I didn't hear from Lauren, but I wasn't expecting to," Heidi said of her former Hills co-star during an appearance on E!'s daytime show, Daily Pop.
Heidi did add, though, that Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge, who are parents themselves, both "reached out" to congratulate her and husband Spencer Pratt on their upcoming bundle of joy. "They are really excited for me," Heidi said of Audrina and Kristin.
Heidi isn't the only Hills alum who's currently pregnant, either. Whitney Port and her husband are also expecting their first child.
And while Heidi may never know what she did to inspire the infamous "You know what you did," it sounds like she's made peace with the fact that she and Lauren aren't likely to reconcile.
"I certainly wish the best for her and her life," Heidi told the Daily Pop hosts of her former friend and roommate. "I'm thankful for that time period, but that friendship is long gone."
The reality star did add, though, that she didn't think the feud would go on this long.
"I really thought we would get over this, because I would think that she knew I didn't do anything," Heidi said of Lauren. "I thought she'd be like, 'OK, look, that was a crazy moment in my life. We're obviously really good friends. Let's move past this.' But we didn't really have the friendship I thought we had, I guess. I thought that there was going to be reconciliation, but it doesn't look like there ever will be."
