As far as we’re concerned, Saturdays are meant for sleeping in, lounging around in sweats, and curling up with our favorite new memoir. That said, if a FOMO-inducing event comes along, we're there. Which is why our April calendars are looking pretty busy. Starting April 1, Refinery29 and Smashbox are joining forces with famed makeup artist Vlada Haggerty (who's known for her Insta-famous drippy-lip creations), to kick off the Lip Art World Tour. If you’re a fan of avant-garde beauty — and live for selfies (who doesn’t?) — you won’t want to miss this.
Here’s how it works: First, shop your favorite Smashbox goodies* at one of our pop-ups in NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, or Toronto (details below). Then, choose from one of the totally badass lip-art looks, and a pro makeup artist will bling out your lips in anything from gold foil to glitter. You’ll be all set to pucker up for your lip selfie (a.k.a. "lipfie"). Don’t forget to tag #BeLegendaryLiquidLip when you show off your pouty masterpiece. See you there!
*Purchase required to receive lip art application.
