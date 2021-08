How The Cast Of Respect Compares To The Real People In Aretha’s Life

To capture the talent of Aretha Franklin , as well as the talent of the influential people in her life, the new biopic Respect had to go big with its casting. Franklin's talent didn't develop out of nowhere; she had her reverend father and gospel singer mother and famous family friends like Dinah Washington, Smokey Washington and civil rights vanguard Martin Luther King, Jr. who nurtured her musical talent and her passion for social justice. The cast of Respect had some large shoes to fill, and they deliver.