How The Cast Of Respect Compares To The Real People In Aretha’s Life

Thanks to the likes of Jennifer Hudson (chosen by Franklin herself, prior to the singer's 2018 death), Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, and Heather Headley, Respect brings new life to the real people from Franklin's orbit. The film follows Franklin's life from age 10 to adulthood, closing with the recording of her 1972 gospel album Amazing Grace. The actors in Respect may be industry veterans, but the task here was a tough one; they essentially took a magnifying glass to several decades of Franklin's personal history, and American history.