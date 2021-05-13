Whenever we're feeling less than 100%, upping our hydration is usually our quickest fix. Tired? Drink water. Got a headache? Bottoms up. The same goes for your skin, which benefits across the board from moisture. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, looking to minimize the appearance of fine lines, or wanting to maintain a healthy glow, a good moisturizer can help, since it’s formulated with special ingredients to keep your skin plump and healthy.