The year was 1998. Y2K was looming, a little-known search engine website called Google was founded, and the International Space Station was just beginning to be built. Also, Dyson launched in Japan.
We could’ve never predicted then that the British brand (founded by James Dyson in 1993) would eventually become the industry leader in home and hair tech. But one thing was certain: The inaugural Dyson vacuum using Cyclone technology, the G-Force, immediately hit it big in Japan — and the rest, as they say, is history. This brings us to today, with a very special, dare we say, kawaii collection to commemorate Dyson’s presence in Japan: Ceramic Pop.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This just in: Dyson has unveiled brand-new, bright colorways of three of its hair tools: The Supersonic hair dryer, Airwrap multi-styler, and Corrale hair straightener. (Dyson's latest hair innovation, the Airstrait, is not part of the collection.) The color-blocked pink, orange, and mint hues take direct inspiration from the retro aesthetic of the then-groundbreaking G-Force vacuum (which wouldn’t look out of place at an Urban Outfitters today, TBH).
While Dyson products are known for their sleek, chrome finishes, Ceramic Pop is all about infusing fun with industry-leading tech. Unlike any previous Dyson color drop, these pop-inspired tools sport a satiny-matte, “ceramic” finish, unlike their high-gloss predecessors. (This, I can only surmise, is a nod to Japan’s mastery of pottery and ceramic arts.)
Being the global brand it is, Dyson has fans from across the globe — but this collection hints at a unique relationship with the Japanese market; James Dyson won the 1991 International Design Fair prize in Japan for the aforementioned G-Force vacuum, and the first-ever Dyson Demo flagship store opened in Tokyo in 2015. The brand’s history-making hair care debut, the Supersonic, also was first revealed in Japan in 2016.
As with past Dyson launches, we can only expect this very limited-edition run to sell out quickly. (As of press time, the Corrale straightener has already sold out.) Each one is priced the same as their OG colorways ($429.99 for the Supersonic, and $599.99 for the Airwrap), so if you've been on the fence about making the investment, there's no excuse to not splurge on these candy-colored versions. The mere photos of the Ceramic Pop Dyson goodies were enough to send the entire R29 shopping team into a tizzy, so we can only imagine how beautiful these tools are IRL — so heed our advice, and don't miss out on copping a (really cute) piece of Dyson history before they're gone for good.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.