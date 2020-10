Initially, I thought to myself: There’s no way this vacuum is that different from other vacuums. What kind of better-than-the-rest sucking powers can it actually have? And, that price! I’d rather buy a coat. But, I was wrong. I thought my old (admittedly more affordable) vacuum was doing a fine job removing the dirt, but boy was I mistaken — after one look at the V8's dust-packed emptying bin, it seemed as if my previous cleaner had barely sucked up anything at all. (Have I mentioned you don’t need to dig in the gross dustbin to clear out the V8?) After the hair coating every surface in my space was demolished, I was a Dyson believer. We cleaned our entire apartment within 30 — with no cord pulling or dragging heavy machinery involved. Plus, not only is it cordless but it also weighs a mere five pounds (my weak wrists were saved!). Is the Dyson V8 Absolute worth the hype and hefty price? If you're in a place to afford it (or are lucky enough to snag it on sale Prime Day is coming, y'all ), then my answer is: absolutely. As far as vacuum cleaners go (which are not one size fits all!) the V8 Absolute is functional, stylish, lightweight, and heavy-duty while still maintaining a perfect size to fit inside cramped living quarters. I give it a 10/10 — and other Dyson superfans agree: “I'm so in love with this cordless vacuum. I use it every night before bed to pick up dog hair and other debris from the day. Zip zip zip and it's done! No-fuss! Switching from attachment to attachment is effortless. The suction is amazing! Well worth the money!” Ultimately, since I'm spending more at home for the foreseeable future, I can't put a price tag on my sparkling living space. Alexa, turn on my cleaning playlist. *Switches on MAX mode*