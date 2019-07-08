When it comes to decorating our homes, there are the obvious key pieces we simply can’t live without, like a comfortable sofa (for Netflix binging), a sturdy coffee table (for eating takeout), and a cold brew coffee maker (if we're really talking about survival mode here). And while we could spend all day picking out the right art, tableware, and house plants to upgrade these furnishing essentials, there is one item that weaves all of these elements together as part of one, cohesive design aesthetic: the area rug (see what we did there?). And with Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, what better excuse to check out the stock on the always-reliable retailer that seems to have just about everything we need at all times?
Your rug may lie humbly beneath all the carefully selected furniture you pile on top of it, but that doesn't mean its potential should be overlooked. An accent rug brings texture and color to any space and can totally transform the overall feeling of your living room, bedroom, or hallway. Whether you go for something plush or woven, bright or subdued, rectangular or even round, each style adds a touch of personality to your domain. No matter the look you’re going for, the right rug can help get you there. And if you're not ready to commit to a hefty price tag, Amazon is smart place to start.
The Distressed Look
If you want an impressive designer feel at a comfortable price point, look no further. This patterned option features a bold motif in a stunning array of distressed hues.
The Hand-Braided Option
There's something special about a hand-woven design, and this sturdy braided option can withstand footsteps in even the most highly trafficked area of your home.
The Natural Effect
We love the chunkiness of this 100% natural fiber rug. The reversible basketweave design adds a rustic feel to your living room.
The Ultimate Plush Piece
If you're going for a shag rug, opt for something stylish and versatile that works with all kinds of decor. Plus, the 1.57-inch pile height of this option is just dreamy.
The Vintage-Inspired Design
For a delicate touch to your living room, consider an accent rug featuring a classic medallion design with a distressed look. It pairs well with gold or copper-brushed metal furnishings.
The Textured Look
Experiment with texture in a subtle tone with this plush rug featuring a raised diamond pile design. It doesn't shed and is easy to wash, which makes this option even more appealing.
Like Your Favorite Pair Of Jeans
This bohemian-style floral rug is reminiscent of that one pair of jeans that are perfectly faded blue.
The Minimalist's Choice
Keep it simple with a monochrome and rectangular design in a soft color like blue or gray. You know this particular option is a solid choice because it has over 6,000 reviews with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
The Abstract Statement Rug
If you can't decide on one color, go for them all with this abstract area rug that has warm shades of cream, gold, orange, navy blue, and purple. It's bound to make a statement no matter where in your home you decide to put it.
