ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Best Affordable Art Prints For An Instant Home Upgrade

Alexandra Polk
The best affordable art prints can take your living space from drab to fab with just a couple of mounted frames or even a few push pins. From simple black-and-white line art to kooky Western drawings, vintage floral paintings, and more — the internet is home to pretty prints aplenty. Some burst with personality while others complement spaces with their subtlety. But the size of their price tags all depends on where you buy.
Fortunately, we scoured the web and dug up the six best online shops for scoring affordable art prints. Whether your walls are desperate for color or yearn to be slathered in Harry Styles memorabilia, you're bound to find a stunning, budget-friendly piece worthy of some surface area. Scroll on for all the affordable art prints that you never knew your dorm, apartment, house, and so on needed.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT

Fy!

Black Cat In A Garden Art Print (6" x 8"), $112 $84

Shop This
Mambo
Black Cat In A Garden Art Print (30" X 40")
$84.00$112.00
Fy!
Hanna Lee Tidd
Heart In Your Hands Line Art Print (6" X 8")
$22.00$29.00
Fy!
Yeyejess Studio
Abstract Minimal Flowers
$20.00$27.00
Fy!
ThingDesign
Abstract Minimal Flowers Art Print
$20.00$27.00
Fy!
We run to Fy! for its eclectic inventory and worthwhile deals. Right now, for example, score 25% off all art at the retailer's summer sale.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Uncommon Goods

Furry Feet Baby Footprint Kit, $35

Shop This
Suwachi
State Bird Art
$42.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
100 Horror Movies Scratch Off Chart
$25.00
Uncommon Goods
Seth And Maddy Lucas
State Parks Explorer Map
$28.00
Uncommon Goods
Suwachi
State Bird Art
$42.00
Uncommon Goods
Head to Uncommon Goods for, no surprise here, some of the most unique affordable prints on the web. The secret's in the personalization — we're talking newborn footprint kits, state-specific maps, and even scratch-off charts that all double as wall art.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Juniper

Poppy Hill (8" x 10"), $29

Shop This
JUNIPER
Poppy Hill
$29.00
Juniper
Anee Shah
Terra Florets I
$29.00
Juniper
Candace Wiant
Scarlett
$29.00
Juniper
Darrah Gooden
Lift
$29.00
Juniper
Juniper is for our classy folk and vintage lovers. If you adore an old-school, elegant print but don't want to shell out the big bucks, opt for the retailers' dashing paper prints.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Minted

Cut Glass & Limes (16" x 16"), $62

Shop This
Minted
Cut Glass And Limes
$62.00
Minted
Minted
Peaches
$98.00
Minted
Calee A.H. Cecconi
The Clearing
$98.00
Minted
Minted
Birds I
$98.00
Minted
Although best known for its vast stationery selection, Minted's art print collection is not one to miss. Plus, you can support independent artists with every purchase.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Society6

Shanasart Howdy Art Print (8" x 9"), $16 $12

Shop This
Shanasart
Howdy Art Print
$12.00$16.00
Society6
Society6
Coffee And Flowers For Breakfast Art Print
$14.25$19.00
Society6
Tiger Spirit
Gradient Angel Numbers: Balance Art Print
$17.25$23.00
Society6
Vertigo Artography
These Boots - Glitter Pink Art Print
$27.75$37.00
Society6
Society6 established its dominance in the affordable art print space far long ago and, quite frankly, its inventory only gets more impressive every day. Calling all college students and new apartment renters, this one's for you.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Urban Outfitters

Billie Oliver 22 Pull-Out Posters That Prove Harry Styles Is Perfection, $26.95 $21.95

Shop This
Adams Media
Positive Vibes Wall Collage Kit
$18.99
Urban Outfitters
Adams Media
Vintage Cottagecore Wall Collage Kit
$18.99
Urban Outfitters
Matthi Forrer
Hokusai: 22 Pull-out Posters
$29.95
Urban Outfitters
Adams Media
Positive Vibes Wall Collage Kit
$18.99
Urban Outfitters
Another force to reckon with in the online art world: Urban Outfitters. We suggest making a beeline toward the retailers' poster kits. Score a wide (and occasionally irreverent) collection of prints with just a single click on "add to bag."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT