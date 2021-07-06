7 Summer Dress Trends Every (Literally) Cool Girl Is Wearing

This clingy dress silhouette, says Lee, is easy to spot but harder to put into words. “I don’t know if it has a name,” she says, “but I’m called it elevated basics. You’re taking something that’s a seemingly simple silhouette, and elevating it with cutouts, and ties,” she explains. “You take a simple bodycon dress and there are straps everywhere. It still looks like a dress but there might be one random cutout on the side with an asymmetrical strap here. Or, similar with a tank dress or something, the strap might be crossed. There might be a tube top and then there’s a bunch of little straps.” Bellman elaborates that customers can “look for new details with asymmetric neck and hemlines, striking cut outs, open backs and off-the-shoulder in both knit or woven dresses.”