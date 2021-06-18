Welcome to Hot Book Summer. From books about queer joy to snappy page turners you can read in a weekend, true crime books without the violence against women to Unbothered's picks of the best books written by Black women now, R29 has got your summer reading list sorted.
For so-called geriatric millennials and even for some zillennials, TikTok’s ever-growing list of 'cores' can be a tad overwhelming. While you might have caught on to cottagecore pretty fast, the number of emerging aesthetics on the app multiplies by the day. The good news is that each new trend gives users a better chance of finding their own little corner of content to enjoy. But while so many cores relate to fashion and makeup trends, the groups also suggest lifestyle based things too, including what to read.
Crossing over with the BookTok space, there are plenty of users who mix their outward aesthetic with their literary likes. Whether it's TikTokers recommending the best reads for the angel core crew or the top novels for e-girls, there are plenty of teens taking their signature subcultures into the literary world. However, if you feel a little too old to be diving into YA fiction this summer, you’ll be glad to know that we’ve compiled a list of core-related books that reach beyond the Gen Z demographic.
For users looking for staycation reads, the highly-specified collectives stand as an easy jumping-off point for finding your new novel. From romantic tales set in the countryside to thrillers set in the future, take a look through the slideshow ahead to discover the perfect summer book to match your newfound aesthetic.
