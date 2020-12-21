Cottagecore was the dreamy escape we all needed this summer, allowing us to fantasise about a bucolic life in the countryside, far away from the reality of the pandemic. Channelling the idealised romance of a life immersed in nature, we donned floaty nap dresses, puff-sleeved blouses, chintzy florals and saccharine pastels to counter the tedium of being locked down at home. Paula Sutton of @hillhousevintage was surely cottagecore's poster woman, giving us daily snapshots of her incredible wardrobe and beautiful country home in Norfolk. Meanwhile the cottagecore hashtag has racked up over 1 million posts on Instagram.
Now that the sunshine has made its exit and a less than festive Christmas period lies ahead, we're in need of a new form of sartorial escapism. Enter: cabincore. Cottagecore's rustic and wintry cousin, the cabincore hashtag already has 10.2 million views on TikTok. The vibe? It's all about embracing winter cosiness – think the comfort of hygge meets the woodsy sound of Taylor Swift's Folklore.
Sure, you may be locked down in a small flat in tier 3 but in your head you're taking a digital detox, sitting in front of a roaring fire and drinking mulled wine in a remote log cabin. In wardrobe terms, this translates to hardwearing classics like corduroy, flannel shirts and denim, while practical favourites from the past few years – hiking boots, fleeces and chunky knitwear – reign supreme.
Luckily, these pieces work no matter where you are this winter, as socially distanced walks in whatever green space you can find are still top of the agenda, and snuggling up in the glow of Christmas lights is one comfort we can all indulge in. So wrap up warm and embrace cabincore, winter's favourite way of life.