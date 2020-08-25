How does The Snack Dress differ from The Nap Dress? The difference is subtle but bear with us while we brush off the Cheeto dust from the couch. For starters, it features a bit more structure with a smocked bodice that allows for optimal snacking — including, but not limited to, catching crumbs and acting as a napkin while still maintaining an elegant demeanour. Where The Nap Dress was inherently bedroom born as a sleepwear piece that took to the streets, The Snack Dress is comfy daywear that secretly doubles as sleepwear. Yes, the lines are blurred, yes, there's now Cheeto dust on the carpet, and yes, it's possible that the best outcome of 2020 will be sleeping and snacking in a nightgown as we please.