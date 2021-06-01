R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This June

Wondering how on earth we’re already halfway through the year? Join the club. Although 2021 has been rocky to say the least, the extra time indoors has given us a chance to enjoy the small pleasures of home. Whether it's getting stuck into some DIY or bingeing a true crime drama, lockdown life has had its moments.
Above all else, the extra downtime has provided us with plenty of opportunity to get stuck into a good book. As we return to even more outdoor activities this month, we’re hoping that our nightly routine of diving into an engrossing read is a pandemic habit that sticks.
Last month, team R29 worked its way through a broad selection of books, including Di Lebowitz’s powerful novel The Marks Left On Her, which explores how sexual assault can alter an individual's whole world. Other must-reads included Kirsty Capes’ Careless, centred around a pregnant teenager in the foster system, and Mother Mother, written by former Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac.
This month, the team is exploring everything from ancient curses to far-off dystopian futures. To take a peek at all the books we’re reading this June, click through the slideshow ahead...
