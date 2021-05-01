R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This May

We'll be the first to admit that over the last few weeks our book pile has begun to gather a thin layer of dust. With pubs and restaurants reopening, sporting activities resuming and IRL shopping coming back into the fold, our social calendars have been more booked and busier than ever before. We aren't proud of it but diving into a good book hasn't been sitting high on our priority list.
But as the frantic return to bottomless brunching starts to calm down, we're turning our attention back to our beloved books, with plenty of new reads heading our way for summer. Last month the R29 team got stuck into dystopian fiction and millennial-friendly poetry; this month we're exploring stories inspired by the #MeToo movement and novels surrounding the complicated world of motherhood.
To take a look at everything R29 staff are reading this May, click through the slideshow ahead…
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.