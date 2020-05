“I Am Not Your Baby Mother” – Black British Motherhood & Me

I’ve desperately craved a space where I can discuss my motherhood journey, openly and honestly, all whilst capturing the original moments which make being a black British mother so unique. I want the space to talk about the fact that black women in the UK are five times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts. I desire the space to talk about how when I thought about naming my children I was purposeful in my decision to be mindful of names which could perhaps be defined as ‘ghetto’. I deserve the space to speak about how the minute I found out I was pregnant with my son, that my partner and I felt that this was our sign to get out of London, for fear of having to prematurely bury him due to the spike in knife crime which primarily sees black boys at both ends of the blade.