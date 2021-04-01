R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This April

If you’ve hit a wall with your reading, know that you are not alone. With the brimming possibility of going back to 'normal' on the horizon, many people are feeling overwhelmed and perhaps the idea of working through your burgeoning book pile isn't a major priority right now. But with the warm weather incoming and social plans being laid out for the near future, we’re getting our sofa reading time in while we can, soaking up the best of what the literary world has to offer this spring.
Last month, Team R29 jumped into a selection of riveting reads including Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley, a story chronicling the lives of residents in a Soho brothel as they fight back against London's gentrification. There was also Lisa Harding’s Bright Burning Things, which told the tale of an ex-theatre star and her young son and the effects that alcoholism can have on a young family. Francesca Specter’s exploration of learning to love your own company, Alonement, made it onto the list, too.
Stepping into April, the team is diving into similarly engrossing stories, with this month’s reading list including an eerie dystopian thriller and a factual read about mixed race identity. Discussing topics from climate change displacement to the complexities of life in Britain as a person with dual heritage, there are plenty of new releases to enjoy this April.
To take a look at everything R29 staff are reading this month, click through the slideshow ahead…
