Forest 404 Is Your New Favourite Dystopian Thriller – In Podcast Form

If the thrill of the story isn't enough for you, there's bonus material alongside the podcast narrative. On top of Forest 404's suitably chilling theme music by Bonobo, you can listen to the beautifully crafted rainforest soundscape that Pan stumbles upon too. Want to delve deeper into the themes behind the story? There are accompanying bitesize episodes between each chapter that talk you through the different themes (for example, Pan's response to hearing the sounds of the natural world for the first time is linked to those IRL mental health benefits that we already know a little bit about). It's a threefold experience that's as interesting as it is entertaining. If we had to boil it down, though, you'll be sucked in by the cool but terrifying story of our future, and you'll stay for our funny, determined and spirited woman in the middle of it all.