11 Phenomenal Summer Reads Chosen By Black Girls Book Club

Welcome to Hot Book Summer. From books about queer joy to snappy page turners you can read in a weekend, true crime books without the violence against women to Unbothered's picks of the best books written by Black women now, R29 has got your summer reading list sorted.
Hi, Melissa and Natalie from Black Girls Book Club here. For us, summer reading isn’t just a thing to do, it's the thing to do.
Reading hits the enjoyment spot in between the family barbecues, rooftop brunches, cocktail parties and those small gatherings in the park that turn into a full-blown party once someone’s uncle turns up with a jerk pan and a sound system. We may not be out of the pandemonium of lockdowns just yet but literary fiction written by Black women is really sweetening up summer. We've been blessed with debuts by phenomenal new writers as well as long-awaited releases from some of the best writers around.
So let's get into our Unbothered Summer Recommended Reads – or as we like to call it: "Black Girls Book Club presents: books to add to your TBR pile this summer and other stories."