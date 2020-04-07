“I don't know that it's necessarily my wife's actual personality. It's still my sensibility, but I definitely am inspired by her story when she talks about that time. She's kind of a grandiose storyteller. So she exaggerates, and makes it sound like she was so cool, and it just, it's sort of a fan fiction version of reality. So I wanted someone who is not invincible. She has insecurities, but also someone who is just really secure in her skin in these ways that I wasn't. And kind of just, yeah, trying to imagine what that would be like. And in some ways it's easier, because she is so different from how I was in high school, to sort of just have her in my head and know what she would do in certain situations.”