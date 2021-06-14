8 Books To Bring A Bit More Queer Joy To Your Life

Welcome to Hot Book Summer. From books about queer joy to snappy page turners you can read in a weekend, true crime books without the violence against women to Unbothered's picks of the best books written by Black women now, R29 has got your summer reading list sorted.
In many ways it's never been a better time to be an LGBTQ+ reader: books which span all genres and topics are being published regularly and access to long-forgotten classics as well as emerging writers has never been easier. Plus, it's Pride month, which means that it's peak time for lists of LGBTQ+ friendly books – so finding titles to add to your 'to read' list is hardly a challenge.
The following titles are all, in some way, an iteration of queer joy, whether it's an exploration of the ways families could form, a riotous piece of historical fiction or a genuinely happy ending for a relationship.