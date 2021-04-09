Leaving Home Allowed Me To Explore My ‘Aesthetic’ For The First Time

"At the same time the experience can be bittersweet. We are all affected by our background, our parents and families, and there is no escape from it. We become who we are partly by internalising the characteristics of our primary carers. After the initial excitement, disappointment may come and it is better to be realistic about it and prepared for it. Things may appear more difficult than they seem and we may do things following our old ways as it is difficult to get out of our old habits straightaway. My advice would be to give yourself the time. Enjoy the newly acquired freedom but be prepared to take small steps and do not be afraid of mistakes, don't be too hard on yourself if something does not go the way you expected or planned for it to go. We learn by making mistakes. Have fun with it!"