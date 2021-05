How Avant Basic Became Instagram’s Favourite Look

Ultimately, while brands like House of Sunny, Lisa Says Gah and Paloma Wool are more sustainable than most with their smaller collections, infrequent restocks and locally sourced materials , there’s more to sustainability than just how the clothes are manufactured. What good is a 'sustainably made' top if it ends up unworn and consigned to landfill after two years? With this in mind, it’s vital that we think hard before buying into this trend – or any trend, really. "I can never tell whether I like the trend or whether it’s just been shoved down my throat so much that I’ve now convinced myself I like it," says Lucy, which is ultimately the crux of the issue here.