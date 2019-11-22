Body-Con Is Back — & It’s More Comfortable & Chicer Than Ever Before

In the past 10 years, the body-con trend has ebbed and flowed in relevancy. Those nostalgic for the late 2000s might remember bandage dresses as a hot commodity among young Hollywood, but the trend pendulum has since swung to boxy, babydoll, and prairie shapes. With a whole new decade just months away, however, it seems ridiculous to suggest that wearing a body-accentuating silhouette should be dictated by anyone besides the person wearing it.
Leaving traditional bandage dresses behind, the most exciting, body-confident ways to do tight clothes for right now include classic ruched mesh and tweeds in luxe textures. And if/when you choose to dive in, the Maidenform® High-Waist Brief, with brushed-on LYCRA® FitSense™ technology, provides lightweight, targeted support without bulky seams. Ahead, see five dresses that offer a modern, clingy-but-not-suffocating way to reinvent a well-loved trend.
