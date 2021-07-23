FARM Rio: The Joyful Style Energy We Need This Summer

As the physical shopping experience is crucial to the ethos of the company, FARM Rio is always looking for opportunities to expand its brick-and-mortar presence: “It’s our magic portal because it’s so unique, and it helps give customers a complete understanding of the brand and the Carioca lifestyle,” Barros says. With two pop-ups held in L.A. earlier this month and plans to keep the Venice location open through November, it's already been a big year of firsts for FARM Rio — and, more milestones are on the way as stores continue to debut around the U.S. and plans for European expansion in 2022 percolate. We (along with R29 readers) will be watching, waiting, and drinking up every new drop of whatever the joyful Brazilian label has in store for us next.