The Under-$40 Nap Dress Of Amazon

There’s also the significant number of reviews that the dress has racked up over the past two years — 655 with a 4-out-of-5-star rating — which detail a host of reasons describing why it's such a must-have buy. Plentiful customer photos showcase the dress on a variety of body types, from petite to busty, and glowing customer feedback attests to the ease and flexibility of wear across the silhouette spectrum. “This dress looks good on EVERYONE,” wrote an Amazon reviewer named Shannon. “It's universally flattering and works no matter your body shape. I bought it after seeing it on my larger busted, larger framed friend. She looked amazing in it (although she always looks amazing) and although I wasn't sure it would be as flattering on me because of my smaller chest, it was excellent. It is very comfortable, well made, flowy, and feels elegant,” she continued. Reviewer Kay called it “a very flattering little dress,” elaborating that “[it] fit well on me and I could see it looking pretty on a wide range of people. The fabric is nice and light but opaque. It flows well without getting caught awkwardly on the body. ”