For this guide to the best casual summer dresses, we set a few criteria. One, the fabric of the dress had to be easily machine- or hand-washable, and the material needed to handle a bit of inevitable summer sweat. Two, the dress silhouette had to be a pullover or pull-on style, with no complicated zippers, hardware, or accoutrements. And three, the length of the dress needed to fall within the mini to midi range (because maxis can require a whole lot of work, not to mention hemming, for the petite dress-wearers of the world).